The 'Newport Games Bar' is set to open its doors this Friday (Friday, June 14), at the former Tiny Rebel site on Newport's High Street.

New owner, Daniel Dyer, 48, said the space is "a prime site in the centre of Newport, next to the new-ish market.

The former Tiny Rebel site is under new ownership and will open as a games bar this week (Image: File)

"It's one of the better locations in central Newport."

Mr Dyer, said he currently runs 'Spirit of Wales Distillery' in Maesglas.

He added: "As we have gone from strength to strength it has long been an ambition to operate a bar in the centre of Newport City Centre, when the Tiny Rebel building came available, I enquired straight away."

Why a games bar?





As a gamer from Newquay, Mr Dyer loves the nostalgia and experience of playing arcade games.

The new tenant in the former Tiny Rebel site, said: "Whenever I have travelled on business, I've found arcade places and thought I would bring that to Newport."

The best place Mr Dyer said he found a retro arcade games bar was in Scottsdale, Arizona, US.

"I was there for a conference last year and it was in the desert. We found a retro arcade games bar where we could eat pizza and played games like pinball," said Daniel Dyer, adding, "We were there for hours."

What does the games bar offer?

The 'Newport Games Bar' owner said he "wanted to bring back some fun arcade games and pinball to Newport, so that it would be a great venue for couples to enjoy and have fun, as well as friends to meet up and hang out."

As well as a range of international ciders, beers and ales, the games bar will offer its own range of specialty spirits.

Spirit of Wales Distillery logo (Image: Spirit of Wales Distillery Facebook)

As a Covid passion project, Mr Dyer explained that he got an alcohol production licence and started making gin at home in his kitchen.

A year later, he said he found a site in Maesglas from which he runs 'Spirit of Wales Distillery'.

"I got equipment from another distillery, made it better, and now I produce gin, vodka and spiced rum," said Daniel Dyer.

'Conscientious about drinking habits'





Mr Dyer said, "a lot of people are becoming more conscientious about their drinking habits" so he decided to offer a large selection of non-alcoholic drinks. These include non-alcoholic beers such as Stella Artois and Guinness at 0%.

The bar will also serve non-alcoholic 'candy shop' drinks which include retro flavours such as fizzy fruit sours and rhubarb and custard.

Mr Dyer has said there will be pinball machines, punch bags with score systems, basketball games and more.

Opening times

Monday - Thursday: 12pm - 11pm

Friday and Saturday: 12pm - 1am

Sunday: 12pm - 10.30pm

The 'Newport Games Bar' will open its doors on Friday, June 14, 2024.