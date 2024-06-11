Police are appealing for information to find Iestyn George, from Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, who has been reported as missing.
Iestyn, 17, was last seen in Shelley Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, at around 5pm on Monday 10 June and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of average build with short brown hair.
He was last seen carrying a black rucksack and wearing a black Hoodrich hooded top, black joggers and black Adidas trainers.
Anyone with any information on Iestyn's whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400191628.
Iestyn is also urged to get in touch.
