Iestyn, 17, was last seen in Shelley Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, at around 5pm on Monday 10 June and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of average build with short brown hair.

He was last seen carrying a black rucksack and wearing a black Hoodrich hooded top, black joggers and black Adidas trainers.

Anyone with any information on Iestyn's whereabouts is asked to call 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400191628.

Iestyn is also urged to get in touch.