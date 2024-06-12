If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

Dottie is a gentle character and is looking for her new owners that will help to build her confidence and bring her out of her shell. Dottie is looking for a home with older teens and will be best suited to a quieter home. She would love to have quieter walking areas where she can explore at her own pace. Dottie's new home would need to have a secure garden that is accessible from the house. Dottie would benefit from having regular walks with well-rounded dogs and could share her home with a confident companion.

After arriving with us as a stray, Lemon has shown herself to be a worried girl so we are looking to find an owner who can recognise these signs to allow Lemon to feel as comfortable as possible. Lemon is very food driven which certainly helps with training. She can be unsure around other dogs at the moment, for this reason she is looking to be the only pet and would prefer quieter walks. She will need an adult only home where owners are around during the day.

Valentino is a gentle giant with a heart of gold. However, he lacks confidence and can be quite timid in new situations. Valentino came into us as a stray with sore and infected wounds. He is now on the mend and is looking for his patient and understanding home where he can continue to build his confidence at his own pace. If children are present in the home, they will need to be aged 14-plus.

Loki will need a patient family without young children. Loki gets all his confidence from other dogs so must be rehomed with at least one other dog. Loki is still very unsure of direct contact with human. He can struggle with ‘formal’ training however does enjoy being out and about exploring and this is where he is at his most confident! After a settling in period Loki has now built up to being left while his foster family are out at work. He has also mastered his house training.

Waffles is a five-year-old Labrador who lives life to the full! Waffles was used for breeding and has never lived in a home before. She may need some extra support to adjust to home life but in general Waffles is a happy go lucky character. Waffles is overweight and new owners will need to keep up her exercise and feeding regime without her going hungry as snacks as Waffles favourite thing in the whole world.