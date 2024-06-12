The Waverley, considered the world's last sea-going paddle steamer, has a list of scheduled journeys set to embark from Penarth throughout the month.

In the coming days, travellers have the opportunity to visit Ilfracombe or cruise along the Exmoor Coast, viewing the Foreland Lighthouse on June 14 and 16.

The round trip, which departs at 11am (on both days) and returns to Penarth at 8.50pm on the 14th and 11pm on the 16th, offers riders the chance to disembark and explore Ilfracombe (£55, seniors £53 on June 14 only) or remain on the Waverley to appreciate views of Foreland Lighthouse and the stunning scenery of the National Trust coast of Exmoor (£59).

On June 15, the Waverley will cruise past Nash Point to the seaside town of Porthcawl.

This round trip, departing Penarth at 10.45am and returning at 5.30pm, guides traversers to the bustling waterside spot of the Jennings Building, Wales' oldest listed bonded warehouse, and the town's RNLI station.

The return sail will additionally feature a cruise via the Holm Islands (£46).

An upper Channel cruise on the River Severn, under the two Severn Bridges, has been scheduled for June 18.

The cruise departs Penarth at 3.30pm and concludes at 8.15pm (£49, senior £45).

Lastly, on June 21, travellers can choose to visit either Ilfracombe or the tranquillity of Lundy Island.

The journey departs Penarth at 9.40am, with return to Penarth at 10.15pm via coach from Swansea (£55 for Ilfracombe, seniors £53; £69 for Lundy Island).

Bookings can be made via the Waverley's website or over the phone at the Waverley's booking office, operating Monday - Friday 9.30am - 4.30pm and Saturday 9.30am - 1pm, on 0141 243 2224.