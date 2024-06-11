PHOTOS show devastation in Newport with a car crashing into a bottom floor flat.
Extraordinary images on social media shows the back of a blue Nissan Qashqai smashed through into the red brick wall and window of a ground floor flat in the Gaer.
The shocking footage also shows a cream coloured Fiat with its rear completely smashed up in the road.
Newport City Council say structural engineers are assessing the damage to the block of flats.
The council posted an update on their Facebook at just after 6pm, today, June 11.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Structural engineers from NCC and Newport City Homes (NCH) are assessing a block of flats in the Gaer after a vehicle collided with the building.
"NCH is onsite to assist affected residents and will provide temporary accommodation. We are working together to address any needs."
We've contacted the police about this and will give you updates when we get them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here