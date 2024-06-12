Police have confirmed that a man was taken to hospital as a precaution, after a car crashed into a parked car and a block of flats in the Gaer in Newport on Tuesday, June 11, at around 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Gaer Road, Newport, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday 11 June.

Car crashed into a block of flats in the Gaer in Newport (Image: Facebook)

"Officers attended, alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"A blue Nissan Qashqai car was in collision with a parked car and a building.

Structural engineers have had to assess the damage (Image: Facebook)

"There were no reports of any injuries; a man inside the building was taken to hospital as a precaution."

Extraordinary images on social media show the back of a blue Nissan Qashqai which smashed through a red brick wall and window of a ground floor flat in the Gaer.

The footage also shows a cream coloured Fiat with its rear completely smashed up in the road.

The Nissan Qashqai crashed into a parked cream coloured car (pictured) (Image: Facebook)

Newport City Council posted an update on their Facebook just after 6pm on Tuesday, June 11.

A spokesperson for the council, said: "Structural engineers from NCC and Newport City Homes (NCH) are assessing a block of flats in the Gaer after a vehicle collided with the building.

Flats on Gaer Road in Newport (Image: Google Maps)

"NCH is onsite to assist affected residents and will provide temporary accommodation. We are working together to address any needs."

The blue Nissan Qashqai was manufactured and first registered in March 2024 and is a hybrid electric car.

Investigations are ongoing.