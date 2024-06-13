EVA-MAE MULLAN, 20, of Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT BERG, 32, of The Links, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PATRICK TREVOR WATKINS, 57, of Ty Mynydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYLER PRESCOTT WILLIAMS, 31, of Clos Claerwen, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL DEREK BROOKES, 61, of The Manor, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £766 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTORIA SIMS, 40, of Myrtle Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAREN CANTELLO-COLLINS, 43, of Dickens Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL CROMWELL, 33, of Jenkins Street, Newport must pay £287 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAM DAVIES, 35, of Tan y Coed, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DARREN MCCLEAN JONES, 40, of Welland Circle, Bettws, Newport must pay £379 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOANNE SUSAN PHILLIPS, 58, of Ringwood Place, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.