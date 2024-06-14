The Gwent Regional Carers Partnership Board has announced that the Gwent Carers Hub, based in Pontypool in Torfaen, will stay open despite the closure announcement of 'The Care Collective' at the end of March 2024.

Jason O’Brien, chair of the Gwent Regional Carers Partnership Board, said: “The efforts that have gone into ensuring services have been consistently delivered during a time of unforeseen uncertainty is a fantastic example of partnership working.

"All services and agencies have remained focussed on the needs of highly valued unpaid carers within the Gwent region.

“The Gwent Regional Carers Partnership Board is committed to delivering and further developing its activities and we will continue to invest in and protect carers support services in Gwent moving forward.

“We are keen to see a greater enhanced partnership arrangement with the third sector and we have plans ahead to make sure that the hub continues to offer carers support for all carers across Gwent.”

Gwent Carers Hub will stay open (Image: Canva)

The Gwent Regional Carers Partnership Board identified a range of third sector providers in Gwent to offer a partnership arrangement to continue offering essential services for carers from April 1, 2024.

Third sector organisation Adferiad Mental Health and Addiction support services will continue to support carers projects and programmes at the Gwent Carers Hub on an interim basis, while "longer term solutions are considered".

All other carer support services have been reviewed and carer support continued where applicable by the five local authorities in Gwent (Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly).

The delivery of partnerships and carers groups at the Gwent Carers Hub have also continued.

Address: County Hospital, Coed-y-Gric Rd, Griffithstown, Pontypool NP4 5YA