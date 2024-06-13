The bash will feature musical acts that have made big waves at previous festivals, including The Beatles Dub Club and live band The Switchtones.

Local DJ Daryll will also be on the decks to kickstart the evening.

The Beatles Dub Club, renowned for getting entire festival crowds on their feet, will delight fans with a dazzling set of remixed Beatles classics.

These songs will range across various genres, with reggae, ska, latin, hip hop, and even drum & bass takes on the iconic sounds of John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

DJ Chris Arnold is set to offer guests a unique experience, showcasing an array of Beatles cover songs, remixes and tracks that sampled the legendary band in a special DJ set.

Beatles Dub Club had a standout year in 2022, drawing massive audiences at various festivals from Boomtown Fair to Glastonbury.

They were even personally invited by Fatboy Slim to perform at his Butlins Weekender.

Partygoers can expect an exclusive night of fantastic music, all for a good cause, with tickets set at just £10, which includes a complimentary can of beer on arrival.