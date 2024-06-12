The police force are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was in the Blackwood area on Tuesday, April 23, to help with their enquiries into theft at a commercial property.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We're investigating a report of a theft at a commercial address in Cliff Road, Blackwood, at around 11.40am on Tuesday 23 April.

The incident took place at a commercial address on Cliff Road in Blackwood (Image: File)

"An unknown woman has entered the building and allegedly taken items from the store.

"Do you recognise this woman (pictured) who was in the area around the time and might be able to help with our enquiries?"

A woman was identified as being able to help with police investigations (Image: Gwent Police)

Those that might have more information are asked to call 101 or message the force directly via social media channels, quoting log reference 2400131010.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, with details on 0800 555 111.