Jake Taylor, 18, from Pontypool, and Benjamin Grandon, 22, from Oakdale in Caerphilly have been disqualified from driving after meeting in a Tesco car park at Culverhouse Cross.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police, said: "On Sunday, June 18, 2023, two cars were identified by drone, performing doughnuts in the Tesco car park and nearly colliding with other cars.

One of the cars that was captured by drone as making donuts and drifting in a car park (Image: South Wales Police)

"Following further enquiries, the drivers were identified as Taylor and Grandon."

Police constable Craig Smith of the South Wales Police roads policing unit, said: “The large gathering caused a significant amount of concern and disruption for nearby residents.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated. We will be monitoring the area and will not hesitate to act should any further incidents occur.”

Benjamin Grandon, 22

Benjamin Grandon appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Another car that was captured by drone as making donuts and drifting in a car park (Image: South Wales Police)

He was sentenced on February 12, 2024 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He will then have to pass an extended test before returning to driving.

Mr Grandon was also subject to un-paid work and a community order.

Watch the video below of the pair doing donuts in their cars in a Tesco car park.





Jake Taylor, 18

Jake Taylor initially pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving at Cardiff Magistrates Court before changing his plea to guilty.

He was sentenced on March 26, 2024 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He will then have to pass an extended test before returning to driving.

Mr Taylor also had to pay £1,400 in costs and victim surcharge.