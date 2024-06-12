The first series of 'Paranormal' - presented by north Walian Sian Eleri - proved to be a hit when it first aired in August 2023.

That series; entitled 'The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone', saw Sian investigate Penyffordd Farmhouse at Treuddyn, which, in the late 1990s, was widely considered the most haunted house in Britain.

The story made local and national headlines as the family who lived at the farm became ever more desperate in their search for answers.

Reports ranged from words and pictures appearing and disappearing on the walls; objects moving around the house; and multiple witnesses reporting seeing a hooded figure and the ghost of a girl rumoured to be buried in the garden.

The successful first instalment of the series was streamed over 2.7 million times on BBC iPlayer and the BBC confirmed that 'Paranormal' would return for a second season.

And this week, fans of the show will get to enjoy just that as 'Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens' will air on BBC Three on Friday (June 14) starting with a double bill.

Episode one will air at 9pm and episode two at 9.30pm. The episodes will also air on BBC One Wales at 10.40pm and 11.10pm and all episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer.

In this gripping new box-set, Sian investigates a series of strange events that began with a UFO sighting by 14 schoolboys which triggered a wave of ‘close encounters’ and claims of the biggest mass sighting in British history.

The case made headlines around the World when along the south and west coast of Wales over several years the 1970s and 1980s, dozens of ordinary and unconnected people in seaside resorts and rural villages reported a spate of unexplained and terrifying sightings.

A wave of reports of close encounters in the area followed, resulting in claims of Britain’s biggest ever mass sighting.

TOP STORIES TODAY

Sian’s first mission in the series is to track down the schoolboys whose “alien” encounter in the village of Broad Haven, Pembrokeshire triggered it all.

With access to the original investigator’s case archive which had been locked away and to those at the heart of the case, Sian sets out to uncover what really happened.

She starts out as a sceptic, but in a series of chilling and increasingly bizarre twists and turns, Sian is left questioning everything she thought she knew.

Sian Eleri says: “It was a thrill to fly into a new celestial realm in the paranormal universe. The world of UFOs, extra-terrestrial activity and other theories around what could exist in our skies is vast, intriguing and ominous.

"It’s been eye-opening to explore such open-ended issues and this series continues to challenge my beliefs - I can’t wait for its launch so viewers can make up their own minds on the case."