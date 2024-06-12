iCandy has operated in the UK for around 90 years and sells designer prams, pushchairs and travel systems.

The company has issued a voluntary recall on iCandy Orange 4 prams after it was identified to have a potential manufacturing weakness in the injected plastic molded front wheel fork.

iCandy said: "Our subsequent risk assessment has identified a possible risk to users if the front fork cracks, which could cause the wheel to abruptly stop or collapse, leading to a risk of injury."

Around 1301 pushchairs are believed to contain the faulty front forks, iCandy told The Sun.

What to do if you have purchased the iCandy pram

iCandy said if you have purchased and Orange 4 pram since March 2024, or have an Orange 1/2/3 model with a repaired front end featuring fixed front wheels instead of quick-release wheels to "stop using it immediately".

From there owners of these affected prams are urged to fill out the online recall form or contact iCandy Customer Services by emailing qualityassurance@icandyuk.com with the following information:

Date of purchase

Retailer name

Pushchair’s serial number

Batch number (found on the basket bar of your pushchair)

Contact information

Once you have done that iCandy will provide you with a reference number and arrange collection of your pushchair free of charge.

The company will then replace the front forks and return the pushchair for free within 10 working days.

Joint-CEOs at iCandy, Warren and Bradley Appel, said: "We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience, however at iCandy, we take our responsibility to provide you with safe products extremely seriously.

"As a family business and many of us being parents ourselves, we believe in transparency and a direct approach to product safety.

"Our long-established history of providing high quality and safety ensured products is built upon these principles, and we work tirelessly to ensure that all iCandy customers have peace of mind that they are always receiving the best possible products available within the nursery industry.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience as we work diligently to resolve this matter."