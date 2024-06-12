Altin Leka, 35, was stopped by officers in his Ford Transit at the Coldra roundabout in Newport after they got a tip-off.

Emily Jermin, prosecuting, said: “On April 12, 2022, Gwent Police received a report regarding a van travelling in the Newport area with suspected drugs on board.

“The Ford Transit van was being driven by the defendant was stopped at around 11 in the morning.

“He was detained and police noticed that a strong smell of cannabis was coming from the van.

“As a result, a search was conducted inside the van.”

Officers found 125 cannabis plants and 752 grammes of cannabis with potential street values of £82,500 and £9,400 respectively.

Also seized was a mobile phone containing incriminating messages.

Cardiff Crown Court was told that Leka had made £12,000 working in the drugs trade.

The defendant, of Castle Street, Abergavenny pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

John Lucas representing Leka said his client was a father of four with no previous convictions to his name.

His lawyer added: “He became involved to pay off a debt.

“The defendant’s apologetic and remorseful for his actions.”

The court heard that Leka is “well-regarded by many people”.

Judge Paul Hobson told the defendant the long delay in the case coming before him was one of the reasons he was able to suspended his sentence.

During that time, he added, Leka had kept out of trouble signalling that there was “the realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

The defendant was jailed for 10 months with the sentence suspended for 18 months.

Leka must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He is due to appear at the crown court again on September 16 to face a proceeds of crime hearing following a financial investigation.