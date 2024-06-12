Knights Pharmacy has acquired the sites in Abercarn and Cwmcarn - which were previously owned by Evans Group. The Abercarn site dispenses 12,000 items annually to local residents, while the Cwmcarn site issues approximately 5,000.

Knights Pharmacy plans to enhance the services at the Abercarn site by opening a new treatment room, in addition to its existing one. The company also intends to continue offering independent prescribing services at both locations, allowing pharmacists to prescribe the appropriate medicines for minor illnesses.

Following the deal, Knights Pharmacy now operates 49 community sites across England and Wales, up from 18 in 2021.

Anand Sodha, managing director at Knights Pharmacy, said: “We‘ve successfully built our presence across the West Midlands and South Wales over the past number of years. Our plan for these two additional sites, and for the rest of our locations, is to focus on continually bettering our services. By offering vital treatment for minor ailments, we can help to alleviate the pressure on the NHS and ensure our customers receive the care they need.”

Partho Bose, relationship director for West Midlands MME at HSBC UK, said: “Knights Pharmacy’s commitment to community health and its vision for growth aligns with our goal of backing ambitious businesses. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of these acquisitions will have on local communities in South Wales.”