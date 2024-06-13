Costs of upgrading the A465 Section 2 have been largely contained since 2020, but the overall story is one of significant cost increases and delays

The Auditor General’s report shows that while the upgraded road has been open to traffic for some time, there are important lessons for future Welsh Government projects.



Section 2 is the name given to the project to upgrade 8km of the Heads of the Valleys Road between Gilwern and Brynmawr. The project has overcome significant engineering challenges and is part of a wider scheme to upgrade 40km of the A465.

The upgraded Section 2 has been ‘open’ since November 2021. However, some limited construction activity is ongoing and negotiations to resolve defects and define the final construction activities have been difficult and prolonged.

The Welsh Government and Costain have disagreed about the extent to which the road is complete.

Costain has argued that as the road is operational, a completion certificate should be issued under the construction contract. The Welsh Government has disagreed with this position given certain construction activity is ongoing.

The Welsh Government is now projecting a cost to the public purse of around £327 million, up slightly since our interim report in February 2020 and much higher than earlier projections. This equates to 46 per cent (£103.5 million) more than anticipated when construction began.

However, financial risks have now reduced given the advanced stage of construction and the projected cost remains within the uplifted budget of £336 million approved in March 2019.

The project is already delivering some benefits, although the Welsh Government plans to report more fully on them. Basic road safety data suggests a reduction in road traffic collisions.

The project also included setting up a construction training academy and it has received awards for construction excellence, business in the community, and protecting habitats.

When the project is fully complete, the Welsh Government intends to publish a completion report that will include full details of benefits achieved.

The Welsh Government will also publish a Post Opening Review Report, five years after the road was opened, which will provide longer-term tracking of benefits.

Despite these benefits, the disruption caused by road closures has raised complaints from drivers, residents affected by diverted traffic and local businesses.

The Welsh Government says it is learning lessons from the project by changing its construction contracts and reviewing its indicators of contractor performance.

Auditor General, Adrian Crompton said:

“The A465 is an important part of Wales’s transport network, but the work to improve this section has been difficult for the parties involved and for the local communities affected. Although expected costs to the public purse have been largely contained since my interim report in 2020, the overall story of the project is one of significant cost increases and delays.

It remains vital that the Welsh Government applies lessons from this project as it delivers future schemes, and one test of that will be the impact of changes already made to its contracting arrangements.

"And while construction activity is largely finished, the Welsh Government still has work to do to report more fully on benefits from the project, building on evidence to date.”