Police have begun investigating after they received a report of a burglary at an address in Greenfield Street in New Tredegar where a black and green quad bike was taken from a garage.

It is believed the incident took place between 5pm on Friday, May 17 and 10am on Saturday May, 18.

The quad bike is described as a black SMC CG 500 petrol bike with green handlebars.

The bike has multiple stickers including green and black “Monster” energy drink stickers, the word “Quadzilla” written over different parts of the bike and “Renthal” written in the middle of the handlebars.

Gwent Police are now asking for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or direct message them, quoting reference 2400162365.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.