AN APPEAL for witnesses has been launched after a quad bike was stolen during a break-in from a garage in New Tredegar.
Police have begun investigating after they received a report of a burglary at an address in Greenfield Street in New Tredegar where a black and green quad bike was taken from a garage.
It is believed the incident took place between 5pm on Friday, May 17 and 10am on Saturday May, 18.
The quad bike is described as a black SMC CG 500 petrol bike with green handlebars.
The bike has multiple stickers including green and black “Monster” energy drink stickers, the word “Quadzilla” written over different parts of the bike and “Renthal” written in the middle of the handlebars.
Gwent Police are now asking for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or direct message them, quoting reference 2400162365.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here