A WOMAN who was wanted by police in connection with a theft case at a commercial address has been identified.
The woman was wanted to assist police with their enquires into a theft at a property in Cliff Road, Blackwood on Tuesday, April 23.
Gwent Police have now confirmed she has been identified, located and is assisting the officers with their investigative enquires.
They shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, at 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 12, and thanked the public for their help.
