It's not long now until global pop superstar Taylor Swift, and special guest Paramore, take to the stage in Cardiff as part of her Eras Tour.

The tour has already broken records all around the world including becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, according to Guinness World Records.

Swift has already taken her Eras Tour to the likes of the US, Australia and Spain and has now begun the UK leg of her tour.

The tour will reach Cardiff on Tuesday, June 18 where Swift will perform in front of a sold out Principality Stadium crowd.

If you were lucky enough to secure tickets to see Swift in Cardiff be sure to check the banned items below to make sure you don't take any prohibited items into the stadium.

If found in possession of any of these items you could be refused entry or ejected and potentially face legal action.

Banned items at Principality Stadium for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert

There are a range of items that are prohibited from being taken into Principality Stadium.

These items, according to the venues website, are:

Fireworks

Flares

Pyrotechnics

All horns (including air horns)

Musical instruments

Smoke canisters

Laser pointers

Bottles

Glasses

Cans

Cooking devices

Banners

Poles

Large golf-type umbrellas

‘Selfie ‘sticks

Knives

Blades and other articles or containers which could be used as a weapon

All promotional, commercial, political and religious printed matter

Any objects or clothing bearing statements or commercial identification intended for “ambush marketing”

Animals or livestock (except service and guide dogs)

Recording or transmitting devices

Food, drink and alcohol are among the items banned from being brought into Principality Stadium. (Image: Great Western Railway)

The website says: "Any person who is in possession of such items may be refused entry or ejected, and may be subject to legal action."

It adds: "An exemption may be granted to permit the use of air horns in respect of certain classes of event. In such a case, details will be printed on the event ticket."

Can you take food and drink in to Principality Stadium?





Food or drink is not allowed to be taken into Principality Stadium, as outlined on venue's website.

There may be exceptions in "exceptional circumstances permitted by the WRU Group".

RECOMMENDED READING:

Can you take alcohol in to Principality Stadium?





The Principality Stadium website adds: "Admission to the Stadium will be denied if a person attempts to gain entry with alcohol, or any article capable of causing injury to a person struck by it, for example a bottle, can or other portable container."

It also says any person within, or attempting to gain access to the stadium who appears to be under the influence of drinks or drugs, may be ejected or refused entry.

Can I take a water bottle in?





Bottles, glass and cans are prohibited inside Principality Stadium as well as food and drink.

Taylor Swift will perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, along with special guest Paramore, on Tuesday, June 18 as part of the UK leg of her Eras Tour.