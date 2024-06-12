POLICE have confirmed that a body found in a woodland near Graig-y-Rhacca is that of a missing teenager.
The body has been identified as 17-year-old Iestyn George, who was reported missing on Monday, June 10.
Police are not treating the death as suspicious and have prepared a report for the coroner.
Gwent Police's official statement said: "We were called to an area of woodland near Graig-y-Rhacca at around 6pm on Tuesday 11 June after the body of a teenage boy was discovered.
"Formal identification has taken place and he was identified at Iestyn George, 17, from Graig-y-Rhacca, who was reported as missing to Gwent Police on Monday 10 June; his next of kin have been informed.
"We’re not treating the death as suspicious and a report has been prepared for the coroner."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel