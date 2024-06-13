Arron Ashwood, 26, targeted a Spar store and BP petrol station in Newport seven times between June 3 and June 6.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of the theft of confectionery.

Newport Magistrates' Court heard that Ashwood was locked up “because of the number of offences and the fact they were committed whilst he was on licence”.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport was sent to prison for 17 weeks.

He was ordered to pay compensation following his release from custody.