Games room (Image: Fine & Country, Cardiff)



Originally a 19th century cottage, Woodbank House may once have been used as a shooting lodge for a local estate. Today, the former four-bedroom home incorporates a range of previous outbuildings and offers generous accommodation totalling approximately 9,580 sq ft.

Funky bar (Image: Fine & Country, Cardiff)



The vendors, who bought the property more than fifteen years ago, were attracted by the style of the house, its setting and location. "We have always loved period houses so that was part of the appeal and because it needed work doing to it, we had the opportunity to make it into the family home we wanted. But we fell in love with it because as soon as you enter the gates onto the long drive you feel totally safe and private."

Dining in style (Image: Fine & Country, Cardiff)



"We also love Monmouthshire, as it is very rural yet close to big cities. Woodbank was perfect as it has Cardiff and Bristol close by and it is also near to charming villages and towns including Usk, Caerleon and Monmouth, if I want cafes and quaint shops. There is also Newport which is kind of in the middle if I want to go shopping for something in particular and still get back home within the hour."

Spacious bathroom (Image: Fine & Country, Cardiff)



"We both like to play golf and for that, the area is perfect. We even overlook the Celtic Manor Ryder Cup course. And the river is beautiful. It's been like living in a mini paradise."



The vendors have completed an amazing transformation, in sympathy with the original cottage but on a much grander scale. "We wanted a house that's cosy for a family but we love cooking and entertaining, so we created a kitchen and snug for day-to-day living and for entertaining there is lots of space, with a large dining room and drawing room."

There goes the neighbourhood... (Image: Fine & Country, Cardiff)

What a space! (Image: Fine & Country, Cardiff)



During the refurbishment, the vendors were careful to retain the cottage's features, including high ceilings, decorative plasterwork and handsome fireplaces and they have extended the period look and feel into the newer parts of the house, creating a seamless transition. One of their inspired additions was the terrace which wraps around three sides of the house, giving entrancing views over the parkland-style grounds to the valley and river beyond.



With all modern day conveniences, including underfloor heating throughout and with the benefit of a surround sound system in parts of the house, this is a warm and welcoming family home that's built for entertaining on a grand scale.

Offers Over £2,500,000

For more information, contact Fine & Country, Cardiff.