A STOLEN MOTORBIKE was located by police officers on patrol earlier today.
Officers from Pill's neighbourhood policing team found the stolen bike on Wednesday afternoon.
They announced it had been found through the Newport Officers X, formerly Twitter, account just before 3pm on Wednesday, June 12.
It was revealed that a man wanted for three separate offences had also been located and arrested.
