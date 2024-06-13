Craig Hardaker, from Newport, received a phone call earlier this month to say he had won a Porsche GT3 RS or a massive £275,000 tax-free cash.

The call came from Dream Car Giveaways, a company who are the "ultimate car competition platform" across the UK and Ireland, and regularly give people the chance to win a car, cash or tech items with tickets from just 99p.

Mr Hardaker, along with his friend arrived at Dream Car Giveaway’s unit the following week and were both greeted by presenter and motorsport technician Simon Bucknell and the crew, along with the hidden GT3 RS that he won.

He explained: “I was sat there Sunday evening looking at a GT3 RS obviously not being able to afford it, but was dreaming saying 'I'd love one of them one day' and then you [Dream Car Giveaways] rang me, what are the chances?"

Craig Hardaker was given the chance to sit in his new car during the presentation (Image: Dream Car Giveaways) After a brief chat with Simon and the team, Mr Hardaker sat in his brand new car with a smile on his face and said: “You can't describe the feeling of winning your dream car, I suppose you just have to feel it."

Mr Hardaker has said that he only entered for the GT3 RS because it was his dream car but never expected that he would be the lucky winner.

He added: "Winning a Porsche is enough to make anyone's day but the team at Dream Car Giveaways were so well organised with great communication through the whole process.

"Meeting the team on the day showed they were a top bunch of lads and proper car enthusiasts themselves."

After much debate, Craig decided he couldn’t take the cash alternative as it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a GT3 RS.

Mr Hardaker admitted he only entered the draw because the Porsche was his dream car (Image: Dream Car Giveaways)

According to Dream Car Giveaways, this was no ordinary win either, just 1,200 miles on the clock, 0-60 in just 3 seconds and in stunning Shark Blue Paintwork, and is practically brand new.

Mr Hardaker said: “Before I found out I was the winner of the GT3 RS, I sold my C63 to start a business and pull all my money into it and now this has happened."

The day ended with Mr Hardaker driving off in his very own Porsche that he won for less than £20.

Mr Hardaker has now been added to their list of over 10,000+ winners since the business’ inception back in 2018 and a whopping £96,000,000+ in prizes given out to winners.

Dream Car Giveaways now hands over dozen of keys to dream luxury cars to people a week and offer countless competitions from as little as 79p, with regular free competitions.

You can find out more about their competitions on their website.