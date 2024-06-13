A KEY BRIDGE between Wales and England will be closed overnight tonight.
The Prince of Wales ridge on the M4 is set to be closed to all motorists from 10pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.
The closure is to enable essential structural maintenance works to take place, according to National Highways.
It is the westbound carriageway of the M4 that will be closed, from junction 22 to junction 23 for the Prince of Wales bridge.
A diversion will be over the M48 Severn Bridge during the closure.
🚧 Roadworks 🚧— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 12, 2024
📅 12/06 - 14/06 ⌚ 22:00 - 06:00
📍 #M4 Westbound J22 Pilning/Prince Of Wales Bridge - J23 Rogiet
Westbound closure ⛔
Diversion - M48 Severn Bridge. pic.twitter.com/Z9ZZ0M7aDQ
The M4 westbound from junction 20 slip roads to M5 junction 15 will also be closed overnight from 9pm to 6am for carriageway surveys.
A diversion will be in place on the M4 westbound, with drivers advised to exit at junction 22 and return to junction 20 using the M4 eastbound.
