A DRIVER who was found to be disqualified from driving was caught and arrested by police on patrol.
Officers arrested the driver at an unknown location in the Gwent Police force area and remanded him to court, while ensuring the vehicle was seized.
The driver also failed a drugs wipe for cocaine when stopped.
The vehicle's owner has been reported for allowing a disqualified person to get behind the wheel of their car, and now faces a ban.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "This vehicle was stopped by one of our officers who recognised the driver as being disqualified.
"He has been arrested and remanded to court.
"The owner of the vehicle was reported for allowing him to drive and now faces a ban. The vehicle was seized."
