The TV personality, who suffered life-changing burns from an acid attack in 2008, was forced to pull out from presenting her breakfast show on ITV last Saturday (June 8) having undergone an "unexpected medical procedure".

She was replaced on the show by Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins.

Taking to Instagram before the show last Saturday, Piper said: "Sadly, I’m not going to be on my breakfast show this weekend as I’ve had to have an unexpected medical procedure.

“All is well and I hope after some rest I’ll be back in the hot seat next weekend.”

She added: “I’ll be back soon (yellow love heart emoji) thank you @charlottehawkins1 for stepping in last minute."

Despite hoping to be back on Saturday (June 15) for this week's edition of her breakfast show, it seems Piper will be absent once again, according to The Mirror.

A source, speaking to The Mirror, said: “Katie had quite a bad reaction to this operation, which has left her feeling really poorly.

"Much as she’d love to be back on the sofa on Saturday, at the moment it’s just not realistic and she acknowledges this.

"She is concentrating on her recovery so that she can be back to her best as soon as possible.

"ITV have been really understanding and have said to her that she should take all the time she needs before coming back.”

This week's episode of Katie Piper's Breakfast Show is set to feature filmmaker and comedian Danny Wallace, the Pub Landlord Al Murray, film and TV critic Rhianna Dhillon and fitness instructor Kimberlee Perry.

A spokesperson for Piper, speaking to The Mirror, added: “Katie’s recovery from an eye operation has taken a little longer than expected so sadly she won’t be hosting her Breakfast Show again this week.

"However, she looks forward to returning for the final episodes of the run next weekend.”

The former model survived an acid attack in 2008 when she was 24 but was left partially blind and with severe scarring on her face, chest, back, arms and hands.

As a result the mother of two has undergone more than 250 operations over the past decade.

Since the attack Piper has been very open about her journey in dealing with the consequences of the incident and has even founded the Katie Piper Foundation to help support other burns victims.

In 2021, she earned an OBE in the late Queen's New Year Honours list for her service to charity and burn victims.

Piper is also a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women.

The next episode of Katie Piper's Breakfast Show will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday (June 15) at 8.25am.