Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to find Alex Idrissi, from Brynmawr, who has been reported as missing.

"Alex, 16, was last seen in the Brynmawr area at around 8.30pm on Monday 3 June and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"He is described as slim/medium build, around 5 ft 5 inches tall, with olive complexion and dark brown hair that is shaved on both sides.

"He is known to wear a thick silver ring on his right hand.

"Alex has links to the Blaenau Gwent area, including Tredegar, Blaina and Ebbw Vale.

"Anyone with any information on Alex's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400182672."

Alex is also encouraged to get in touch with the police.