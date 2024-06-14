Officers from Gwent Police's Monmouthshire neighbourhood policing team arrested the male for multiple offences including assault and theft.

He has currently been remanded and charged with the offences, and is set to go before the court for sentencing in the next few days.

The news of the man being charged was released on X, formerly Twitter, just before 6pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Gwent Police said: "A male from #Monmouth has been charged and remanded for multiple theft offences and assaults.

"Following good work from #NPT officers and #Team5 officers, the male was arrested and later charged with six offences. He will now be put in front of court for sentencing."