It was created to mark 150 years of The Salvation Army providing help across the country.

The edition of War Cry reads in Welsh front to back and the same content appears in English when flipped over and turned around.

This is the first time a bilingual edition of War Cry has been made and printed for public distribution.

Captain Deryk Durrant, who leads the Wrexham church, was tasked with making this special edition to celebrate 150 years of helping in Wales.

He said: "It was decided that something unique was needed to recognise the 150th anniversary throughout 2024.

"While editions of War Cry in English and in Welsh had been published previously, a bilingual edition had never been attempted.

"I was inspired to produce the War Cry in Welsh to share the gospel in this wonderful ancient yet very much living language."

Although War Cry first appeared in 1879 as an English publication, some all-Welsh versions called Y Gad Lef were made in 1889.

These have been donated to the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth as part of the 150 years anniversary.

For the first time in more than a century, 2018 saw another Welsh version of the War Cry, called Bloedd y Gad.

The Welsh publisher Y Lolfa, in Talybont near Aberystwyth, printed this special edition.

The company's production manager, Paul Williams, said: “It has been a privilege to be able to ensure that a Bilingual version of War Cry has been distributed for the first time throughout Wales and it has been a pleasure to collaborate with The Salvation Army on this project.

"Everything went very smoothly.

"Deryk Durrant worked with our designer and translator and the project moved very swiftly to the final production stage.”

People can pick up a copy of the bilingual War Cry by visiting their nearest The Salvation Army expression or by calling (020) 7367 4500.