The A40 Beech Road off slip road will be banned for vehicles for approximately four hours.

According to a temporary traffic regulation order from the South Wales Trunk Road Agent, the team responsible for the road, the off slip will be closed from approximately 8am to 12pm on Sunday, June 16.

The closure is being put in place in order to reline the speed limit gateway when exiting the A40.

There is not a traffic management plan in place to highlight the expected diversion route during this time period, which is allegedly due to "an ongoing internal issue".

The diversion will however be signed towards Raglan Interchange and back towards Monmouth.

Beech Road will remain accessible for vehicles from the B4293.

The full post shared on social media to alert residents to the planned closure read:

"BEECH ROAD. Please note that the A40 Beech Road off slip, Monmouth, is due to be temporarily closed on the 16th of June for approximately four hours (between 08:00 - 12:00) in order to reline the speed limit gateway exiting the A40.

"Unfortunately, there isn't a traffic management plan available to highlight the diversion due to an ongoing internal issue.

"The diversion will be signed to Raglan Interchange and back to Monmouth.

"Please note the slip road is the responsibility of the SWTRA (South Wales Trunk Road Agent) who already have an active TTRO (Temporary Traffic Regulation Order) on the Beech Road off slip.

"Beech Road will still be accessible from the B4293."