LIVE: Police incident closes off road for hours

Live

Commercial Road in Pill Newport closed - police incident

Pillgwenlly
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road has been closed in Newport due to a police incident
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • LIVE updates here.

