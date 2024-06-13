South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Fire blazed through property with emergency services present

Live

Fire on Commercial Road, Pill Newport with road closed

Pillgwenlly
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Parts of a road in Newport are still closed after a fire blazed through a property.
  • Police officers have cordoned off parts of Commercial Road, with fire services present.
  • Diversions are in place but traffic is moving. LIVE updates here.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos