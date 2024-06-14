The popular seafront in Aberavon could soon see the inclusion of a temporary funfair, which would contain a number of large rides as well as a carousel.

A report from Neath Port Talbot Council says an invitation is now open until midday on Friday, June 21, for interested parties to submit tenders for the contract, with the temporary attraction opening from August 1-11.

The report adds the temporary event would be open to the public from 11am to 8pm on weekdays and from 11am to 9pm at the weekend.

It says: “An exciting opportunity has arisen for interested parties to tender for a temporary contract to run a funfair at Aberavon beachfront.”

The Aberavon area was once known for being one of the most popular beaches in Wales during its glory days of the 1950s and 60s, with thousands of people flocking there each weekend.

The latest invitation comes just months after the local authority said it was looking for local opinions from residents to help it create a new masterplan for the seafront area, in order to decide what upgrades and developments could go there over the next few years.

The masterplan for Aberavon is being funded as part of the UK Government’s shared prosperity fund, which is worth around £2.5m, and is designed to “strengthen the social fabric of our communities and encourage a sense of local pride and belonging”.

Regeneration works on the Aberavon seafront has been ongoing since 2001, with more than £22m spent on enhancing the area and improving facilities for both residents and tourists.

Investments already made include the Aberavon aqua splash, a number of children’s play areas and an adventure golf course.

Further developments could be expected in the coming years, following the completion of a feasibility study to direct any future investment which is expected to be ready by March 2025.