More than 300 cyclists participated in the ride this weekend, with participants of all ages taking up the challenge to raise a total of £500,000 for St David's Hospice, one of the largest providers of hospice at home care in the UK.

This year's event, which included routes up to 101km, saw riders raising £10,669.62 in funds for the hospice that has so far raised more than £340,000 in its 12 years of operation.

With a new target set to top £500,000, organisers of the annual five-route bike ride hope to support the hospice's commendable efforts in providing care for more than 3,200 patients across Wales in Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, and in Mid and South Powys.

Dave Rees, founder of the Dalmatian Bike Ride and a volunteer at St David's Hospice, expressed his gratitude to the riders for their support.

He said: "We’re absolutely delighted and truly humbled with the support shown from hundreds of riders who once more came to take part in the ride, which has come to play such a significant role in the running of the hospice over the years since it first launched."

Announcing their new target, Mr Rees called on riders for their continued support.

He said: "Now we’re asking those who continue to come out and support us and make this amazing event what it is every year to help us with a new challenge we have set ourselves to hit the £500,000 mark."

Acorn by Synergie, a long-time supporter and participant of the ride, had around 15 of its staff members ride in the event.

Marc Jones, director of operations at Acorn by Synergie, participated with his family and said: "It was a fantastic family day out; myself and my son really enjoyed the bike ride and celebrations after at the family festival - made even better by the fact that we were fundraising for such a worthy cause."

Bernard Ward, managing director at Acorn by Synergie, highlighted the crucial role that the ongoing support from businesses and individuals plays in sustaining and expanding the hospice's services.

He said: "It is only through this continued support, and the ongoing determination of organisers at St David’s Hospice, that patients and families affected by life-threatening conditions within Newport and the surrounding areas can continue to get the support they so rightfully need and deserve."

Heading into its 13th year, the Dalmatian Bike Ride continues to generate funds for St David's Hospice, as riders, companies like Acorn by Synergie and the wider community all join to support the invaluable service it provides.