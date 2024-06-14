With just a few days to go before the voting registration deadline of 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 18, young people are being urged not to miss out on involving themselves in the general election.

The Electoral Commission's research in 2022 showed that one in five 18–34-year-olds in Wales weren't registered to vote, compared to just 3 per cent of those over 65.

The commission has teamed up with Children in Wales to improve understanding and boost voting confidence among young people ahead of the general election on Thursday 4 July.

Volunteers from the Young Wales programme are also stepping in to aid the drive, creating informative social media content about polling procedures, how to register, and how to cast a vote.

Kai Collins, aged 18, speaks about his first polling experience in a video for the campaign. On voting, he said: "It’s so important to vote because politics not only impacts my life, from school transport to the defence policy, but everyone else’s too," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, 23-year-old Emily Ruck advises young people to make their voices heard by registering to vote, checking their ID, and voting on July 4.

Rhydian Thomas, head of the Electoral Commission, Wales, said: "We know that young people are less likely to be registered to vote, and that many feel disengaged from politics and the democratic system.

"If we can capture the interest and imagination of young voters early on, there's a higher chance that they will become lifelong, engaged and active voters."

Registering to vote is a simple online process on the UK Government's website.

Voters will need to show a photographic ID at polling stations on election day.

Those without can get a free voter ID from the UK Government's website.