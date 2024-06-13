Brits are being urged to retune their TVs after "important changes" were made to a number of channels in the latest Freeview update.
The latest update will see 15 changes including the launch of four new channels and the closure of three others.
Freeview, on its website, said: "On 12th June 2024 some broadcasters are making important changes to their channels.
"You will need to retune to update your TV and keep your channels and TV Guide up to date."
This latest Freeview update comes just days after it was revealed five Channel 4 TV channels would be shut down on July 1.
What TV channels are changing in "important" Freeview update
The channel changes being made as part of the latest Freeview update are as follows:
Channel moves
- Tiny Pop moving from channel 207 to 208
- POP Player from 208 to 212
- That’s 60’s from 71 to 75
- That’s 90’s MCR from 86 to 78
- That’s TV (UK) MCR from 92 to 86
- That’s TV 2 MCR from 76 to 92
Channel rebrands (name changes)
- That’s 90’s to That’s Dance (channel 76)
- That’s 80’s to That’s Dance MCR (80)
Channel closures
- TV Extra (channel 291)
- TCC (78)
- Earthx TV (79)
New channels
- POP Up (channel 207)
- Extreme (295)
- That’s Memories (71)
- That’s Memories MCR (95)
These changes come into affect from Wednesday, June 12.
How to retune your TV
You will need to retune your TV to get all these new channel updates.
If you are unsure of how to retune your TV don't worry, it is quite simple, and usually only requires pressing 'retune' when prompted by your TV, according to Freeview.
Retuning may vary on different devices but in most cases, Freeview said, it can be done by following these steps:
- Press menu on your box or TV remote control
- Select ‘set-up’, ‘installation’, ‘update’ or a similar option. If you’re asked for a password, the default code is ‘1234’ or ‘0000’.
- Select ‘first-time installation’ (sometimes called ‘factory reset’, ‘full retune’ or ‘default settings’).
- Press ‘OK’ if your equipment asks if it's OK to delete existing channels and then your retune should start automatically. If you’re prompted to, save the channels that are found.
Freeview added: "If you've already done an automatic retune and this didn't work, you may need to do a manual retune."
If you are still unsure, you can watch Freeview's retune videos for more details (on the Freeview website).
