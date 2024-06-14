Only Boys Aloud and its charity organisation, the Aloud Charity, are in danger of closing their doors after providing free choir provision for young men since 2010.

The charity needs to raise £150,000 to ensure its survival.

Only Boys Aloud is the only choir in the country that provides free singing lessons to young boys.

More than just a free resource, it provides a safe space where boys can come together with others of a similar age and grow into young men.

Since its inception, Only Boys Aloud has supported more than 6,500 boys and currently consists of more than 150 members, attending 11 different choirs across Wales each week.

The charity has proven to be incredibly successful, providing boys with increased confidence, self-esteem, future skills, career pathways and enhancing their mental wellness.

Many former members, including Callum Scott Howells and Tom Hier, have gone on to have successful careers, featuring in major films and TV shows.

Callum’s recent work includes 'It’s a Sin' and 'The Way', whilst Tom has performed in West End Productions such as 'Miss Saigon' and 'Joseph'.

Tom, one of the founding members of Only Boys Aloud said: "The choir’s future is uncertain.

"For the first time ever, we need to ask for public donations – we need your help.

"I don’t think people understand Only Boys Aloud is run as a charity.

"Every rehearsal, every concert, every trip costs nothing - which for the boys involved is incredible.

"I joined Only Boys Aloud as it launched.

"For me, Only Boys Aloud is so much more than a choir.

"A brotherhood, it offered friendship, purpose and opportunities that changed my life.

"I now perform professionally for a living.

"And honestly, I don’t think I’d be doing what I do today if it wasn’t for the confidence and skills I gained in Only Boys Aloud."

He added: "If we’re to keep the choir going, we need to raise £150,000.

"With this money, we’ll be able to keep rehearsals going and ensure that boys in Wales keep singing for another generation to come."

The Aloud Charity also contributes to the preservation of Welsh traditions, particularly through the advancement of Welsh language in the community through song.

But the benefits and impacts of the charity run deeper.

Brynley, a Year 10 pupil from Pontypridd, stated the choir gives him much more than musical experience.

He said: "It’s given me a lot more confidence in myself and it’s given me the chance to really push what I enjoy – music.

"It’s given me a confidence boost and a lot more social skills.

"The bonds you make in OBA, are bonds for life."

Iestyn from Tir-Phil in New Tredegar, has been with OBA for eight years and is currently studying music in London at the Academy of Contemporary Music. He said: "It's opened so many doors."

Carys Wynne-Morgan, Aloud’s CEO, noted: "We, like so many other arts charities, are struggling.

"The changing economic and funding climate has hit us hard.

"As a result, we’ve had to make the heartbreaking decision to pause all our regular free activity for young people of secondary school age and reduce our dedicated team to half its size."

The charity is determined to regroup and continue its services.

It has created a JustGiving page for donations and is asking for public support.

To preserve Welsh musical heritage and help thousands of boys grow into young men, they need your help.

For more information and to donate, visit the JustGiving website and search Save The Aloud Charity.