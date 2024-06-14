Co-op Funeralcare in Pontypool has partnered with Child Bereavement UK to offer advice and support for those in the community who may be finding the occasion especially difficult.

This comes in response to findings from Co-op Funeralcare that indicate 80 per cent of people in Wales have experienced the death of a loved one in the past five years.

Co-op Funeralcare and Child Bereavement UK are sponsoring an animated short film aimed at helping bereaved people of all ages better understand, and cope with, their grief.

The film, which explores the range of feelings and challenges individuals may face following a loss, is part of the two organisations' efforts to provide solace and support.

In addition to the film, both organisations have shared a list of tips on how to manage grief during special occasions.

Suggestions include keeping an open dialogue with family and friends, prioritising self-care, adhering to personal feelings and needs over societal expectations or rituals, creating new traditions, remembering loved ones in personal ways, and reminding oneself that there is no time limit on grief.

Alongside these, Co-op Funeralcare will be hosting a bereavement café every second Wednesday of the month at the Merchant Baptist Hill Chapel in Pontypool.

The sessions will offer attendees the opportunity to engage in conversation about any topic they wish to discuss, as well as partake in creative, therapeutic activities while enjoying a hot beverage and cake.

Mike Pengelly, head of south client operations at Co-op Funeralcare, said: "Special days like Father’s Day can bring about powerful emotions for those who have experienced the death of a loved one – no matter how much time may have passed.

"And it’s important for our community to know that we’re not just here for you while planning a funeral but to offer continuous support during a difficult time.

"We hope these tips, our bereavement groups, and Child Bereavement UK’s short animation can help a person navigate through their grief on what could be a potentially difficult day.

"However, if you do need more support, please visit Co-op Funeralcare’s grief and bereavement resource page or pop into your local home to speak to one of our team."

Maninder Hayre, director of services and partnerships at Child Bereavement UK, said: "Occasions like Father’s Day with its big build up in the shops and media can be particularly poignant" and that "knowing that how you're feeling is normal and finding ways to cope with difficult feelings can be helpful".

For those interested, the Child Bereavement UK animated film 'What is grief?' can be found online.