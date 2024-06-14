Eid in the Park is back at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday, June 16, where people are encouraged to join their brothers and sisters in congregational prayer, followed by food and light refreshments and a range of activities.

Organisers of the event, Newport Central Jamia Masjid mosque, have said: "Eid salah will begin at 9am on Sunday and attendees are told to bring a dish to share."

Eid in the Park at Rodney Parade (Image: Newport Central Jamia Masjid)

Those joining the congregational prayer / salah, are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats (jaanamaaz).

There will be a separate prayer area for women that attend.

Eid in the Park event in 2018 (Image: Chris Tinsley Photography www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The mosque has said there will be a fun fair with a bouncy castle, kids amusements and stalls which will also be at Rodney Parade on Corporation Road.

The event is free and donations will be taken throughout the day.