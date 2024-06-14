The new data comes from an analysis by Harlow Leisurezone of the latest 'Health state life expectancies' ONS report.

The report details "healthy life expectancy," an estimate of the years spent in "very good" or "good" health.

Monmouthshire residents can expect to live healthily until 69, the highest in Wales.

The data also includes the counties of Gwynedd, ranking second with 66.55 years, and Conwy, coming third with 64.7 years.

However, Merthyr Tydfil, Caerphilly, and Blaenau Gwent had considerably shorter expectancies sitting at the bottom of the Wales table with 57.35, 56.85, and 56.05 years respectively.

This represents a striking 12.95-year difference when contrasted with the top-rated Monmouthshire.

Interestingly, other areas such as the Vale of Glamorgan, Newport, and Torfaen were ranked middle-tier among the Welsh regions.

Vale of Glamorgan residents had an expectancy of 63.3 years.

Newport and Torfaen trailed behind not by much with 59.4 and 58.05 years respectively.

On a broader level, Wales as a whole came joint seventh in the UK in terms of healthy life expectancy.

This placed it alongside the East Midlands with an average expectancy of 61.9 years.

Dave Marrington, gym manager from Harlow Leisurezone, spoke about what people can do to extend their years of good health.

He said: "There are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

"A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider.

"Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

"Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar."

Mr Marrington also stressed the importance of exercise and sleep.

He advised at least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.

Strength training exercises at least twice a week were also recommended.

He said: "Don’t forget about sleep either.

"Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment."

Lastly, Mr Marrington emphasised the need for regular health check-ups.

He added: "Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud."