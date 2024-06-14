The question "How bad are your bananas?" will prompt discussions at the weekend's Eco Fair at Newport Cathedral on Saturday, June 15.

In cooperation with Net Zero Newport, the event offers a range of family-friendly activities, stalls, and short educational talks.

Visitors can gather information about various eco-friendly organisations such as the RSPB, Sero Waste - Newport's premier zero waste shop, Re-Make - the first community repair and reuse space in Wales, and the Echo Church.

The schedule includes talks on topics like 'Yes to Net Zero Newport' by Laura Waldron and Saffron Bowtell at 10.20am, and 'Embracing biodiversity' by Keven Donovan from Gwent Wildlife Trust at 11.30am.

A musical interlude celebrating the wonder of the world will be provided at noon by director of music Dr Emma Gibbons and the cathedral choristers.

Following this, at 1.30pm, Aidan Taylor from Newport Circular Economy Network will discuss the concept of a circular economy.

This event, which takes place from 10am to 2pm, celebrates the eco-friendly efforts of churches through the Diocese of Monmouth.

These churches have earned accolades from ARocha, a Christian environmental charity, with such success that the diocese itself has received a Bronze Award.

The Church in Wales is committed to environmental stewardship.

As a part of this commitment, it will convene a 'Restoring Welsh Rivers' summit in November, bringing together more than 70 organisations from various sectors including water companies, environmental charities, scientists and swimmers.