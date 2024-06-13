These two rabbits, which were born in 2020, are looking for a new home.
Rosie and Jim are currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir, where they have been since April 2024.
A spokesman for the sanctuary said the two could potentially live with other rabbits and also, could potentially be indoor pets.
They said: "Rosie and Jim are both extremely friendly and love being stroked, so could live with younger children.
"They have no medical issues.
"Rosie and Jim are a very sweet pair of rabbits. Both are not massive fans of being picked up but they will approach you for a stroke and head scratch. They are very sociable, friendly buns."
For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/
