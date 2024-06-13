Emergency services were called to a disused, mid-terrace property on Commercial Road in Pillgwenlly, Newport at around 4.30am on Thursday, June 13, 2024, to reports of a well-developed fire.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Box showing the disused, mid-terrace, three-storey property that was the location of this morning's fire. (Image: Newsquest)

"There were no reports of injuries to residents.

The road was cordoned off for public safety from 4.30am, and Commercial Road between Frederick Street and Albert Street was closed until 2pm.

Gwent Police said: "Officers have now reopened Commercial Road in Newport however please be advised there is now a traffic light system in place."

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 04.30 am on 13th June to reports of a well-developed fire at a disused mid-terrace, three-storey property at Commercial Road, Newport.

Property devastated by roaring fire on Commercial Road in Pill (Image: Newsquest)

"Crews and appliances from Maindee, Duffryn, Malpas, Cwmbran, Roath, New Inn, and Caerphilly stations quickly fought to bring the fire under control and at approximately 07.00 the incident was scaled back to two appliances remaining on-scene. The stop message was given at approximately 07.46 am.

"An aerial ladder platform was used as a water tower to tackle the fire.

"SWFRS personnel remain at the location liaising with partner agencies to determine the outcome and cause of the fire. Partner agencies include; Gwent Police, National Resources Wales, National Grid, Newport City Council, Wales and West Utilities and Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.

Fire as it blazed at a three-storey property on Commercial Road in Pill (Image: Janusz Mrugacz)

"SWFRS would like to remind local residents of the importance of home fire safety and working fire alarms, and to encourage people to contacts SWFRS for free home safety checks if required."

The smell of burnt ash lingers through Commercial Road, after the fire.

Due to the fire, Newport Bus said : "The 40/41 service will divert via Lower Dock St and Frederick St in and outbound."

The video below shows Commercial Road after the fire had been put off and a cordon was in place.