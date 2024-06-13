South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Lane closure causes delays in city centre

Live

A4042 lane closure, Newport, near old green roundabout

Construction
Planning and development
Traffic
Transport
Newport
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A lane has been closed due to construction in Newport City Centre
  • Traffic cameras are showing heavy delays on some roads going off the Old Green Roundabout
  • LIVE updates here

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos