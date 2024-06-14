Hazrem Environmental Limited, a leading provider of hazardous and liquid waste management solutions, is now owned by the UK’s sustainable waste management top dog.

More than 70 customers, ranging from blue-chip entities to local authorities, use Hazrem which has been a powerful presence in the south Wales waste management market since its 2004 foundation by Royal Navy veteran, Paul Goddard.

With an impressive reputation for in-house expertise and customer service established over the last 20 years, its acquisition offers exciting growth opportunities for both parties.

The negotiating table saw Dow Schofield Watts’ Corporate Finance team managing the transaction, led by Koo Aseeley and supported by Michael Dunn with their rapidly expanding Cardiff-based team.

Mr Goddard said: "After over two decades building the business, the time is right to hand over the reins so Hazrem can continue its growth story as part of the Biffa group.

"Biffa’s operational expertise and capabilities make them an ideal fit for our client base and the team moving forward.

"I will remain with the business and look forward to continuing to support our clients.

"My thanks go to Koo Aseeley at DSW who has been instrumental in bringing this transaction to a successful conclusion."

Disclosing the robust competition around the acquisition, Koo Aseeley said: "Paul and Michelle have built a business with an exemplary reputation for customer service, sufficient to attract an acquirer in the shape of Biffa.

"Interest from a wide cross-section of buyers led to a competitive bidding process.

"The deal demonstrates DSW’s ability to access M&A decision makers across the UK, and reflects the recovery taking place in the mergers and acquisitions market."

The acquisition broadens Biffa's capabilities considerably.

Gavin Williams, Biffa’s specialist services managing director, said: "We’re delighted to be growing our industrial services business with the acquisition of Hazrem Environmental Limited.

"We’ve gained a complementary fleet of vehicles, including tankers, for the safe and efficient collection and treatment of customers’ industrial waste.

"The deal aligns with our growth strategy and adds to our growing footprint in the packaged goods and bulk liquid sector in South Wales and South West England, following the acquisition of Total Recycling Solutions (TRS) in the north of England in February 2023."

Geldards provided legal advice to Hazrem’s shareholders, led by partner Alex Butler, with solicitors Jamie East and Georgia Evans offering property advice.