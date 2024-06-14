Last year, across England and Wales, there were a staggering 31,947 calls to the RSPCA’s emergency line during its birthday week (June 12-18), more than any other week.

A total of 5,573 incidents were dealt with in that week alone, 352 of which were in Wales.

In the 200 years since its inception, the RSPCA has made significant changes to animal welfare, and is now preparing for another hectic year as it hits its bicentennial mark.

In addition to tackling horrendous incidents of animal cruelty, neglect, and mistreatment, the charity has also faced new challenges this year.

With an astounding 330,415 calls already received in 2024 across England and Wales via the emergency line (up to May 27), even before summer begins, they are well and truly braced for action.

Highlighting some of the difficult duties the dedicated RSPCA officers perform, there was the case of a young badger cub who fell onto rocks at Porthlysgi Beach, St Davids.

RSPCA inspector and wildlife officer Keith Hogben had the crucial task of rescuing him.

He said: "Luckily he was spotted and we were able to find him amongst the rocks and able to get to him before anything happened to him.

"He would have been very vulnerable out in the open and in the daylight."

After a period of specialist care by the RSPCA, the cub was returned safely to the badger sett just above where he was found.

Another case saw RSPCA animal rescue officer Paula Milton rescue a goose with a can stuck on its mouth in Aberdare.

"I took him away from the water and put a blanket over him to keep him calm.

"I then got to work by carefully cutting the can off his mouth.

"Luckily it was aluminium so was easy to cut off.

"I checked him over and thankfully the can had only been on him for a maximum of 48 hours so hadn't done too much damage and I was able to let him go straight away.

"He swam off and started to drink straight away," she said.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: "Our dedicated rescue teams are so busy on the frontline for animals, and - as we celebrate our landmark 200th anniversary this week - we're expecting to be as busy as ever.

"Our birthday week was the busiest week of the whole year last year - and we’re proud that, working with the public, we’re continuing to help animals across Wales."

He stressed that the charity can't achieve its mission alone and urged the public to join the movement to create a better world for all animals.

The public is encouraged to help the RSPCA’s ongoing efforts by joining the movement at the RSPCA website.

The 200th birthday of the RSPCA takes place on Sunday, June 16.