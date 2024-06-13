South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

One lane closed due to crash on main road with emergency services on scene

Live

One lane on A449 between Raglan and Usk closed after crash

Emergency
Usk
By Sallie Phillips

  • A lane has been closed on the A449 between Raglan and Usk due to a crash
  • Congestion is reported in the area and police are on scene

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos