One lane closed due to crash on main road with emergency services on scene

Live One lane on A449 between Raglan and Usk closed after crash Emergency Usk By Sallie Phillips A lane has been closed on the A449 between Raglan and Usk due to a crash Congestion is reported in the area and police are on scene
