The Kingsway Centre has collaborated with local schools in Newport to showcase student artwork on the centre's new art wall, while the centre aims to donate art supplies to the schools in exchange.

A spokesperson for the Kingsway Centre, said: "We are thrilled to be able to support the local schools and highlight the talent of their students through our art wall.

Artwork from pupils at St. Andrew's school (Image: Beacon Lily)

"We believe that art is an important form of self-expression and creativity, and we are proud to provide a platform for young artists to showcase their work."

A different school will be featured each month, with the first being St. Andrew's School on Jenkins Street.

Art wall in Kingsway Shopping Centre (Image: Beacon Lily)

Pupils from St. Andrew's school with painting and drawing supplies (Image: Beacon Lily)

Along with donating art supplies, the centre will award three gift card prizes to three artists each month for their efforts.

The art wall is installed within the Kingsway Shopping Centre and the community is being invited to visit the centre to view the artwork and support the talented students of St. Andrew’s Primary and other local schools.