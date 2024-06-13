South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Second crash reported in Monmouthshire as main road blocked

Live

B4293 between Devauden and Trellech blocked following crash

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A second crash has been reported in Monmouthshire on the B4293
  • A crash has happened between Devauden and Trellech
  • Newport Bus has had to halt the 65 service route

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos